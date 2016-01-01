More than 630 learners at Linus Shashipapo Secondary School in the Kavango East Region protested against the dilapidated condition of classrooms and the hostel.

During the demonstration learners told NBC News that their patience have ran out since the request for renovation was already forwarded to the education ministry about 12 years ago.

They now for an urgent provision of mattresses and new beds.

They also want toilets and showers to be repaired.

Most of the learners who live in hostel left for their homes and vowed to stay there until their demands are met.

The petition was handed over to the School Board Chairperson Raphael Shonga, who promised to forward it to the higher authority.