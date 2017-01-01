A local economist has expressed concern over the political situation in neighbouring South Africa, following a Cabinet reshuffle, saying this could have serious impact on the local economy.

Many fear the Namibia dollar might be in trouble.

Meanwhile, deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe made a last ditch effort to try and persuade President Jacob Zuma not to fire Pravin Gordhan, but failed.

Reports from South Africa indicate Ramaphosa and Mantashe again rejected the decision during a meeting with Zuma last night. This was the second time Ramaphosa and Mantashe objected to Zuma's plans.