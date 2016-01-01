A livestock theft suspect was prevented from making a private settlement with the man he stole from.

Jacob Kazu on Wednesday asked the Otjiwarongo court to strike his case off the roll.

The suspected livestock thief asked Magistrate William Kasitomo to dismiss his case, as he had negotiated a settlement deal with the owner of the cattle he stole in January.

But magistrate Kasitomo refused, saying the hearing will continue, as livestock theft is a serious matter.

Kazu is accused of having stolen more than 40 head of cattle, in the Otavi district.

Thirty-four of the cattle, with ear tags of the rightful owner, were recovered on Kazu's farm.

Kazu was told to seek legal representation.

He is out on bail, with his co-accused still on the run.

Magistrate Kasitomo postponed the case to 5 April, for further police investigations.