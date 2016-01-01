A drug given to pregnant women in 35-countries worldwide to protect against malaria, has been shown to prevent common Sexually Transmitted Disease, STDs.

A new research says one Fansidar's Sulfadoxine drug may offer protection simultaneously for two areas posing major health risks to mothers and their babies.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine says while protecting mothers against malaria, the drug also safeguards against side effects of the STDs.

The findings indicate that each year, there are 880 000 still-births and 1,2 million newborn deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa, many of which are linked to maternal infections.

The researchers hope that preventative treatment for pregnant mothers in malaria-hit regions will considerably increase, as a result of the findings.