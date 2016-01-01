A 26-year-old man died instantly when he was stabbed in the chest, during a quarrel over a radio.

The deceased was identified as Ngolo Fillemon from Ondugu village.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested later, and was scheduled to appear in the Okahao Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The incident occurred over the weekend at Ondugu village, Onkatanga settlement at Tsandi Constituency of the Omusati Region.

It was reported that the suspect entered a shebeen and demanded that the radio be switched off, claiming it was making noise and threatening to destroy the radio.

The deceased was called to come and witness the quarrel, but was stabbed on arrival with a knife, and died on the spot.