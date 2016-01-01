A man committed suicide on Monday after he allegedly killed his girlfriend at Ohahati in the Oshikoto Region. The incident happened at about 13h00.

Namibian Police (NamPol) spokesperson in the Oshikoto Region, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua on Tuesday stated that the 49-year-old Abner Joseph assaulted his girlfriend with sticks on the same day.

The girlfriend, who was identified as 31-year-old Miriam Mwahakana, died from injuries she sustained in the beating.

It is alleged that after realising she was dead, Joseph hung himself with a rope in the bedroom he shared with the girlfriend.

Mwahakana's two children, aged 10 and 13-years-old, informed the neighbours who notified the police. Upon the police arrival, they found Joseph hanging from a rope.

The two have reportedly been in a relationship for two years. The motive of the murder is unknown as no suicide note was left behind.

Both deceased’s next of kin have been informed and police investigation continue.