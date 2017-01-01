Marginalised Communities' Deputy Minister accuses Omaheke Governor of selective leadership

Deputy Minister of Marginalised Communities, Royal /Ui/o/oo has accused Omaheke Governor, Festus Ueitele, of selective leadership, particularly on issues involving the San people.

He alleges that Uietele hardly attends to abuses reported by the San people, including land ownership disputes, verbal abuse at the hands of law enforcement officers, resettlement squabbles, and a lack of access to healthcare and education when called on to do so.