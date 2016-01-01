Graduates and medical practitioners who want to work in Namibia must serve the state for five years before they can set up private practices, says Minister of Health and Social Services.

Haufiku says the same regulation will apply to Namibian medicine students returning from China, the Ukraine, Cuba and South Africa.

He says it is in the public interest that the decision has been taken.

The minister says there is a reluctance to serve the public sector, which negatively impacts on service delivery in state hospitals.

The Health Professions Council of Namibia in 2016 tabled this recommendation and it was approved by Cabinet as a pre-condition for the registration of medical practitioners in Namibia.

Other health related bills tabled recently, involved the Mental Health Bill, Hospital and Heath Facilities Act, the Food Safety Bill and the Blood and Tissue Act.