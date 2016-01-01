A 17-year-old girl with an intellectual disability was allegedly raped on Saturday at Opuwo in the Kunene Region.

It was the second time she was allegedly raped. She was also raped in in 2013, said Crime Investigation Coordinator in Kunene, Deputy Commissioner Rudolph Kanyetu.

He told Nampa on Monday that after the first rape incident, the girl was send for psychiatric observation at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a mental disorder.

Kanyetu said the latest incident took place at about 22h00 in the Katutura location.

It is alleged that the victim was walking alone when the suspect grabbed her and dragged her behind a nearby house, where he had sexual intercourse against her will.

The suspect is not yet arrested but the victim told the police that she will be able to identify him, Kanyetu said.

Police investigations continue.

-Nampa