Minister !Naruseb opens Oshakati-Omungwelume-Ongenga tarred road
Thursday, 9. November 2017 - 13:31
Works and Transport Minister Alpheus !Naruseb officially opened the N$216 million Oshakati-Omungwelum-Ongenga tarred road, which was fully funded by the government.
The upgrading of the roads to bitumen standards promote regional connectivity, enhance road safety and reduce accidents.
Good roads increase regional trade, reduce poverty and attract tourists and investors which in turn increases the business potential of the community.