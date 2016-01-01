The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry is urging all farmers to adhere to guidelines for spraying of livestock against ticks.

People with domestic pets should also spray their animals.

The Ministry of Health is working together with the Ministry of Agriculture, to ensure an effective operation to stop the current outbreak of Congo Fever, and prevention of a recurrence in future.

Health and Social Services Minister Bernard Haufiku, has urged people on resettlement farms and those with domestic livestock, to have their animals sprayed and immunised against pests and diseases.

The two ministries are conducting public health education, informing people about the importance of preventing tick bites.

At the moment, a health team consisting of medical doctors, nurses and a regional veterinarian, are deployed in Gobabis, monitoring the situation.

Also, local experts as well as experts from the World Health Organisation, have been dispatched to the Omaheke Region to investigate the outbreak of Congo Fever.