More than 300 suspected malaria cases have been reported in the Kavango East Region this past week with 64 treated as serious cases.

This was confirmed by Rundu State Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yuri Yangazov.

He said the problem is further exacerbated by the cross border border movements with a number of Angolan nationals entering the region for medical treatment .

Some of the patients are on dialysis, mechanical ventilation or under specialised observation.

Yangazov said the Health and Social Services Ministry has worked tirelessly to ensure that all hospital beds have treated mosquito nets and called on the private sector to assist the public with treated mosquito nets, especially pregnant women and children under five years. Yangazov also urged those planning to travel to affected areas, to take malaria preventative medication, preferably one week before traveling.

He explained that continued rainfall in the region led to increased mosquito breeding