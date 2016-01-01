A four-year-old girl was found on Tuesday after going missing for one day while goat herding at the Ohamaremba village in the Epupa Constituency.

She was found by the police.

Acting Regional Commander of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Kunene Region, Deputy Commissioner Natangwe Iita old Nampa on Tuesday morning the girl was in a weak condition and was treated at a clinic before she was taken home.

“The girl spent the whole night and the previous day in the field without water and food,” a concerned Iita told Nampa.

He appealed to parents in the village within the region not to send children alone into the field as this is rainy season and they can easily get lost.

Iita noted that a child left alone with the responsibility to look after goats puts the life of such a minor in the biggest danger ever.

Late last year, a three-year-old boy missed the way home at the Okovingava village on the outskirts of Opuwo.

He was found two days later after he had covered a distance of 25 kilometres wandering in the forest.

Also, three minors drowned in a pond at the Omao village in the Opuwo Rural Constituency towards the end of 2016 after going missing.

-Nampa