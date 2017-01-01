More than 6 000 cases of malaria have been reported in the northern regions of Namibia, so far this year.

The Kavango, Zambezi and Ohangwena regions are most affected.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services today introduced its malaria outbreak, containment plan.

Minister of Health, Bernard Haufiku, says the roll-out plan over 60 days, will cost more than N$12 million.

The strategy will include the costs of transport, training, and buying of medicine and mosquito nets, among others.

Minister Haufiku has urged the public and private sector to get involved and support the Ministry.

The Minister further cautioned volunteers going into the field, to not only concentrate on malaria, but to be on the lookout for other, serious water-borne diseases, such as Cholera.

The primary symptom of malaria is fever, and the minister advises that community members, especially in flood areas, should seek prompt medical attention, when they experience severe headache and fever.

The minister says the ultimate objective of the campaign is to equip communities for preventing infections, by using mosquito repellents and nets, to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.