The mother of a nine-year-old girl is pleading for help in obtaining a wheelchair for her disabled daughter, so she may go to school for the first time.

It's been tough for Benonia Nambahu Hausiku, who struggles to explain to her disabled nine-year-old daughter, Mukwayeop Kasara why she too cannot go to school, when other children do in the mornings.

Little Kasara cannot walk, and spends her days crawling around the homestead. Hausiku does not know the exact nature of her daughter's condition, who has been in and out of hospital over the years.