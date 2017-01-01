About 150 mourners, mainly friends and family gathered at the residence of the late liberation struggle icon, Andimba Toivo ya Toivo to pay tribute this evening. Among the mourners was First Lady Monica Geingos, Founding President Sam Nujoma, former President Hifikepunye Pohamba and his wife, Penehupifo Pohama, Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, and senior Government officials.

A clearly emotional President Nujoma re-affirmed his unwavering commitment to the family of the deceased, particularly the widow, Vickey Ya Toivo, stating that together they remain a strong and united bond until their last days on earth.

A daily memorial service will be held at the residence of the Ya Toivo starting at 18h00 until 20h00.

During the mourning period, the late Ya Toivo's body will also be taken to his home town of Ondangwa and surrounding areas to allow friends, family and sympathisers to pay their last respects.