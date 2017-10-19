Muharukua’s remains arrived at Opuwo

The remains of the late Angelika Muharukua arrived Thursday afternoon at the Opuwo Air Strip on a Namibia Defence Force plane.

The body of the late Kunene Governor was received by high ranking government officials, learners from local schools and the entire Opuwo community, who queued up from 14h00 waiting for the aircraft to arrive.

The procession thereafter slowly moved to her home village, Okatjetje, where it will spend the night for the people of that village to pay their last respects and for some traditional rituals to be performed.

Although many of the mourners were emotional, some of those NBC spoke to said they are happy that she is finally home.

Muharukua will be buried at the Okozongondjoza village on Saturday.