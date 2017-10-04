The Muharukua family have agreed to plans for the late Governor of Kunene, Angelika Muharukua to be buried at Heroes' Acre next Saturday.

Katuutire Kaura, who served as her advisor, confirmed the decision to Nampa.

Negotiations between the family and Government were underway to decide where she would be buried as senior members of the Muharukua family wanted to honour the late governor's wish to be buried next to her father in Kunene.

President Hage Geingob on Monday announced that she would be accorded a hero's funeral.

Muharukua died of a suspected heart attack in Windhoek on Sunday.