Muharukua memorial service to be held at Opuwo's Newman Katuta Stadium on Friday

A second memorial service for late Kunene Governor, Angelika Muharukua, will be held at the Newman Katuta Stadium at Opuwo on Friday.

Members of the public will start arriving as of midday, followed by a range of high-level dignatories.

The casket, which is already at Opuwo, will arrive after 14h00, with the official programme starting at 15h00.

The programme will feature tributes from Party and traditional authority representatives, late Muharukua's children and grandchildren, other family and friends.

An official tribute will also be read on behalf of Founding Father Sam Nujoma.

The keynote message on behalf of government will be brought by Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Immanuel Ngatjizeko.

After the memorial service, the body will lie in state at the Okatjetje Village until the burial on Saturday morning.

Late Muharukua was the Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, before being appointed governor of Kunene Region in 2015.

She died on the first of this month of a suspected heart attack, at her Windhoek home.

The NBC will broadcast the memorial live while the funeral will be delayed.

You can also stream the memorial live on nbc.na/live