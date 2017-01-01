MultiChoice will broadcast the memorial and funeral services of late Toivo ya Toivo live across Southern Africa via, the NBC.

NBC's live broadcasts of the memorial service and burial will be opened up to the SADC region via the satellite, allowing DStv viewers across the region to tune in and commemorate Namibia's national hero.

DStv subscribers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Swaziland will be able to tune in to NBC1, channel 282 .