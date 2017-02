Mussel farming was once a thriving business, however, off late there is never a year Walvis Bay mussels are not poisoned.

This happens when algae blooms occur as the sea temperature rises due to lack of wind.

The mussels eat the algae and poison accumulates in them making them unfit for human consumption.

Those in the sector can do nothing but close shop until the Fisheries Ministry declares the mussels fit to eat again.