Great news for seafood lovers is that mussels from Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, are safe to eat again.

Scientists of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, declared them unfit to eat, in January.

After a period of continued monitoring, the ministry released a statement again Wednesday, saying tests done during the most recent official sampling, yielded negative results, meaning no more poison was detected.

The poisoning of mussels cost the sole remaining mussel farmer in Walvis Bay, thousands of dollars in losses.

Last year, Kuiseb Marine Farming shut down operations for three months, because of the poisoned mussels.

Manager, Peter Schneider, says the company has not harvested anything since 14 January, and operations were dormant until now.

Schneider says a lot of research was done during this time, trying to get to the root of the problem that has placed the mussel industry under threat.

The situation has prompted several operators to give up mussel farming.

Kuiseb Marine Farming, for now, remains enthusiastic about the risky business, and still plans to start exporting in the near future.

Schneider says it is a sector that could generate N$500 000 in revenue per year, harvesting five-tonnes of mussels every month.