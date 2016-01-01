The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry says financial constraints hampered the implementation of most his ministry’s projects.

This includes the completion of the Liselo green scheme project in the Zambezi Region, the Rundu Abattoir, expansion of the Etunda green scheme project and the Neckartal Dam near Keetmanshoop.

John Mutorwa said he feels that Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives will be one of the solutions.

He this called for coordinated and collectively planning within the ministry and government to render dignified and effective services to citizens.

He was addressing his staff to mark the beginning of this year's work for 2017.