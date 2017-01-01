The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, urges motorists to be extra careful when approaching construction sites in the City.

Chief Executive Officer of the MVA Fund, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, believes that the reason for a recent increase in accidents taking place around construction sites, might be the rains.

Martins-Hausiku referred to two crashes at construction sites, that occurred in the past two weeks, and which had caused trauma to six people.

She warned that contractors working at construction sites are obliged to put up clearly visible signage, to warn passing vehicles from a distance.

Drivers should also switch on their headlamps to ensure visibility, and should be extra vigilant when driving past construction sites.

Martin-Haufiku urges drivers to be extra careful in rainy weather, to prevent accidents from happening.

She says Namibia has seen a 10% decline in road crashes recently.