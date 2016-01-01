Education authorities in the Kavango East region are aware of the dilapidated condition of Linus Shashipapo Secondary School, and is working hard to fix it.

The school, including the hostel, will need N$140 million to be revamped.

Chief Education Planner, Severinus Rengura says a team was dispatched to the school to assess its condition and reported urgent repair needs to water supply and sanitation.

Rengura says the education head office will make available N$1,3 million as an emergency bailout, to fix the most urgent problems identified by the team.

Rengura admits that only 17 matrasses are in good condition for learners to sleep on.

His office will have to further approach head office for more money to renovate the entire school.

Rengura assured that the school will be temporarily restored by next week, and called upon parents, learners and stakeholders to be patient and positive.

The over 630 learners deserted the school and left for their homes, after their peaceful demonstration on Monday, where they protested against the poor condition of their school.

The school, built in the early 1970s, never saw major renovation.

The school is situated some 120 kilometres east of Rundu.