The Higher Education, Training and Innovation Ministry is expecting a N$1,5 billion budget cut for the 2017/2018 financial year.

This is a 40% decrease from last year’s N$3,4 billion budget.

Making the announcement during a media briefing in Windhoek on Thursday, the Minister, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, says the budget cuts will affect various institutions that are funded through the ministry.

The Minister assured that no programmes will be shut down due to the expected budget reduction.