Two Chinese nationals and a Namibian accused of defrauding the Finance Ministry of about N$3,5 billion, through a customs clearing agency, were granted bail on Monday.

The trio were given bail of N$1,5 million each with an array of conditions.

Reading his judgment in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Alweendo Venatius instructed the trio to hand their passports over to the police and not apply for any temporary travelling documents.

He further said the accused should provide passport photos that will be distributed to all border posts countrywide.

The case was postponed to 16 February for further investigations.