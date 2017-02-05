A naked body, found in an empty water tank behind NamPower’s Van Eck Power Station, has been retrieved.

The body was found by some curious young boys who were said to be strolling in the mountains yesterday.

Some clothes were found outside the tank but it's not known whether the clothes belongs to the deceased.

The body was in a decomposed state and the gender of the body was not immediately clear.

Khomas Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa, was not yet able to say what could have happened.

The police is investigating the case and has appealed to the public who might have missing persons to approach the police mortuary.