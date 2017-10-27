Namibia announces visa exemptions for African diplomatic and official passport holders

The Cabinet has authorised visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders from African countries.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Tjekero Tweya, told a media briefing on Thursday that Namibia is ready to implement the diplomatic procedure, although it was waiting for some countries to finalise reciprocal arrangements with Namibia.

Tweya says the visa exemption process was cumbersome due to some countries' complex processes.

The Minister stressed that while negotiations are still continuing, no person with a diplomatic or official passport will be turned away by any country.

He added that there is no deadline for the conclusion of the visa-free regime with all countries. Namibia will allow the diplomatic negotiation effort to take its course.

Cabinet resolved last year to abolish all visa requirements into the country for holders of African diplomatic and official passports, as a gesture to African countries for the role they played in liberating Namibia.