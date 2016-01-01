National anti-poaching efforts received another boost this week from Namibia Breweries, which donated an aircraft to the Intelligence Support Against Poaching on Wednesday.

Statistics provided by the Tourism Ministry indicate that poaching of rhinos have gone down from 91 in 2015 to 63 in 2016.

However, elephant poaching cases increased from 49 in 2015 to 101 in 2016.

With the donation of a patrolling light aircraft, the Namibai Breweries hopes to bring these statistics down or to eradicate them all together.