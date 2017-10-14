Namibia, China revise veterinary health protocol to facilitate export of Namibian beef
Saturday, 14. October 2017 - 13:56
Namibia and China are revising the Protocol on Veterinary Health Conditions to facilitate the export of Namibian beef to China.
Giving a Ministerial Statement in the National Assembly on Thursday, the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, John Mutorua said the review of the protocol is aimed at renegotiating the removal of some conditions around Lumpy Skin Disease from the protocol.