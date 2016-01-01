Namibia has decided to unconditionally accede to the APRM.

President Hage Geingob made the announcement at the African Peer Review Mechanism Forum of Heads of State and Government in Ethiopia, Addis Ababa today.

President Geingob said Namibia has always supported the APRM since its inception.

The mechanism, geared towards fostering the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development, and accelerated economic integration, will play a pivotal role in enabling Africa to achieve the noble Aspirations and Developmental Goals of Agenda 2063 and it's First-Ten Year Implementation Plan.

With many of the Governments having adopted a number of policies and ratified countless instruments, President Geingob added that it is only through the implementation of the APRM that countries will achieve tangible far-reaching results.