Tourism in Namibia is not only for foreign nationals, and Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, Tommy Nambahu, says there is much more to see in the country, than Etosha National Park and Swakopmund.

Visitors often comment on the country's natural diversity, landscape and wildlife, these are among the features that locals are also encouraged to appreciate.

Nambahu complimented the founder of the relatively new, Namibia Express, Travel Tourism and Information centre, in Windhoek.

She is Selma Jonas, who offers passenger services, cargo and client bookings and tours around the country.

Jonas is currently the only black Namibian woman, accredited by the International Air Transport Association.

Jonas herself, gave credit to the five people she employs, and acknowledged support from air and travel companies.

Although only officially opened this week, the Centre has been in operation for over a year, and the Deputy Minister commended it for contributing to Namibia's economy.