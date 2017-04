Namibia has made gains from the visit of former US President George W Bush and his wife.

On Wednesday, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the Bush initiative 'Pink Ribbon, Red Ribbon' signed an agreement with Namibia to collaborate on programmes to prevent cervical cancer.

This was revealed by the Chief Executive Officer of 'Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon' Celina Schocken on Good Morning Namibia.