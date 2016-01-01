Namibia to head the Presidential Infrastructure Champion initiative
Namibia is one of eight African countries that will be heading the Presidential Infrastructure Champion initiative by the African Union's New Partnership for Africa's Development, NEPAD programme.
The initiative is aimed at accelerating regional infrastructure development, through the political support of projects on the continent.
NEPAD's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ibrahim Mayaki revealed this in a meeting with President Hage Geingob in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia this week.