Namibia invites UN Sanctions Committee to assess compliance on North Korea

Namibia has invited the United Nations Sanctions Committee to the country to assess government's compliance to UN resolutions on North Korea.

The invitation was sent out following the adoption of resolutions meant to tighten the current sanctions against North Korea, this week.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation told NBC News that Namibia has been cooperating with the Sanctions Committee, dismissing claims that the country has been defying UN resolutions.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the Namibian government has ceased economic cooperation with the isolated country, halting various capital projects.

North Korean companies such as Mansudae was contracted by the Namibian government for major infrastructure projects, like the Heroes Acre, Independence Memorial Museum and the headquarters for the Ministry of Defence.

The resolution also states that there will be no further employment of North Korean workers in other countries.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was, however, quick to point out that the sanctions do not call for the cutting of diplomatic ties with North Korea and that the two countries still enjoy solid ties.

Namibia is yet to receive a response from the Sanctions Committee on the invitation.