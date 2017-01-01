The Ministry of Health recorded 7 335 abortion cases between April and December last year.

Only 138 of these were of a medical nature while the rest are non-medical or illegal street abortions.

These abortions are mostly carried out by women under the age of 25.

The Ministry recorded 103 maternal deaths from April 2015 to November 2016 with abortion being one of the contributors.

Health Minister, Dr Bernard Haufiku told journalists that abortion patients often show up at health facilities when their abortions are incomplete or when they develop complications.

Dr Haufiku, who is disturbed by young women carrying out illegal abortions, wants Namibians from all sectors to debate the issue and find a solution for it.