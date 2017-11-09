Namibia secures representation on UNESCO's Intergovernmental Council for Communication Development

Namibia has secured representation on the Intergovernmental Council for the Development of Communication of UNESCO.

During voting at the ongoing UNESCO General Conference at its headquarters in the French capital, Paris, Namibia pulled the highest number of votes to secure its seat on the IPDC.

Six countries in Group 5 A, Benin, Gambia, Guinea, Namibia, Niger and Togo contested for two seats on the council.

However, Namibia collected 96 votes with Benin pulling 80 votes to secure their representation on the IPDC.

Namibia Broadcasting Corporation's Executive Producer for TV Current Affairs, Peter Denk will represent Namibia on the IPDC.

The IPDC is the only multilateral forum in the UN system designed to mobilise the international community to discuss and promote media development in developing countries.

Namibia also secured representation on UNESCO's Intergovernmetal Bio-ethics Committee, IGBC.

Namibia's Deputy Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Immolatrix Geingos will represent the country on the IGBC.