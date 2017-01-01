Namibia's vote against the UN General Committee motion for protection against genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity was not against the principle but the procedure used to steamroll it to be put on the 72nd General Assembly agenda.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the rushed manner in which the motion was tabled and passed was questionable to some members, who wanted it to be thoroughly discussed before a substantive resolution is adopted, as is the tradition.