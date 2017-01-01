Although flooding and malaria are now major concerns in the northern regions of Namibia, rain has mostly subsided over the past week.

Overall, Namwater reports that dams countrywide now stand at 63% of their full capacity, which is almost double the amount of water Namibia had in its dams, at this time last year.

Dams in the South of the country, are on average, 78% full.

This includes the Hardap-dam, which is kept at 73% of its capacity, the Naute dam which is over 100% full - and the Oanob, which is 90% full.

Dams in the central areas are an average of 50% full, with Windhoek's supply dam, the Von Bach-dam near Okahandja, at 56% of its full capacity.

Dams in the Gobabis area though, are only filled to about a third of their capacity.