Namibians in the agricultural sector are encouraged to produce more food and ensure food security at national and household level.

Agriculture, Water and Forestry Minister John Mutorwa, made the call at the inauguration of the new Namibian Agronomic Board members, in Windhoek, on Monday.

Mutorwa says that one of government's greatest priorities is enhancing food security in the country and he is therefore advising the new board members to be stricter on the restriction of import and export of controlled agriculture products.

He highlighted that one of the challenges the agricultural sector faces is the issue of giving meaning to government's strategy of growth at home.

He explained that Namibians have to grow what they consume at home and sell the surplus elsewhere.

The board consists of six female members and seven male members from various agriculture stakeholders.

The chairperson is Michael Iyambo, a fruit and vegetable farmer in the Oshikoto Region.

He is deputised by Marina Muller, who is a representative for the consumers.

Iyambo says that the board has been appointed at a very tough time; when the economy is tight and the country has just gone through a prolonged drought but assured the minister and the public that they are ready to serve all farmers in helping them overcome their challenges.

The new board members will serve the board for three years starting from 3 July this year until 3 July 2020.