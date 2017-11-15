Namibian government concerned over Zimbabwe situation

The Namibian government is concerned that the unfolding situation in Zimbabwe is creating uncertainty in the region.

The developments, Namibia says, are not conducive for peace, stability or the consolidation of democracy in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to NBC News at Keetmanshoop, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah urged all parties concerned to adhere to the relevant provisions of the SADC Treaty on Governance and the African Union Constitutive Act.