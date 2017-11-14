Namibian schools benefiting from UNESCO’s sustainable development initiatives

Namibia is part of 12 countries across the globe benefiting from the Japanese Funds-in-Trust project on the Whole-Institution Approach to Climate Change of UNESCO.

Concordia College is one of the 27 high schools in Namibia benefiting from UNESCO's Associated Schools Project, ASPnet.

Currently one Concordia teacher, Jackey Tjikumise and two learners, are visiting Denmark, on invitation by the Danish National Commission for UNESCO.

Another teacher from Rehoboth High School, Martina Jarmann and two learners, will also depart to Mozambique on a similar project to showcase best practices and to interact with their peers on what is done at school level to advance the sustainable development agenda.

Concordia College focuses on the Green School Concept while Rehoboth High School addresses Water Management.

Namibia National Commission for UNESCO’s Secretary General, Reverend Rod April says ASPnet is a great vehicle for advancing quality education, intercultural learning, peace, human rights and democracy, education for sustainable development and Global Citizenship Education.

Reverend April is confident that ASPnet Schools, with their projects can assist government to achieve their national priorities.