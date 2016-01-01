Namibians advised to take safety precautions as Dineo approaches
Namibians have been advised to be on high alert - in light of the incoming tropical depression, expected to descend on the country this weekend.
The weather phenomena is expected to hit Namibia's eastern border as early as six o'clock Saturday morning, and is expected to sweep through a number of regions.
People in risk areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid insecure buildings, and stock up on food and water that can last for more than three days.