Namibians want to be PPP priority
Namibian owned companies want to be given priority when it comes to the allocation of Public Private Partnership projects.
The National Council had referred the Public Private Partnership Bill to a select committee to consult the various stakeholders, on the contents of the bill.
The Bill aims to promote private sector participation in public service provision - through projects that enable private sector investment in public infrastructure.
Tabling the select committee's report, Chairperson Lebbuis Tobias said clear rules were needed to secure projects for Namibian owned companies.