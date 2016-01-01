Namibian owned companies want to be given priority when it comes to the allocation of Public Private Partnership projects.

The National Council had referred the Public Private Partnership Bill to a select committee to consult the various stakeholders, on the contents of the bill.

The Bill aims to promote private sector participation in public service provision - through projects that enable private sector investment in public infrastructure.

Tabling the select committee's report, Chairperson Lebbuis Tobias said clear rules were needed to secure projects for Namibian owned companies.