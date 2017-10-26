Namibia's Constitution to be translated into sign language and Braille

Namibia's Constitution will be translated into sign language and Braille.

Attorney General, Sacky Shanghala says the decision was made in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan, striving to make the Namibian society totally inclusive.

Shanghala was addressing a group of people with disabilities, led by the Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, who paid him a visit on Wednesday.

The group said they face challenges, such as insufficient access to information and various forms of discrimination, all of which make them feel left out.

Among their frustrations is the lack of sign language translators in court, in hospitals, schools, public offices and other places of essential services.

In his response, the Attorney General said issues related to inclusion of people with disability would not be solved at once, but government will address such challenges as possible.