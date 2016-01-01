The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has distanced itself from a recruitment advertisement circulating on social media.

The advert states that there are vacancies for cadet constables in the force.

This is false information, NamPol Head of Public Relations Division Edwin Kanguatjivi said in a media statement released on Tuesday.

“This is devoid of any truth, hence as a force we distance ourselves from such an advert, “said Kanguatjivi.

He said his office has been inundated with calls from members of the public inquiring about the advert, while others have already started sending in applications.

Kanguatjivi emphasised that NamPol is currently not in a position to take in new recruits, and therefore recruitment into the force has been suspended for the next three years.

"The public should be cautioned not to fall prey through such a circular, whereby criminals would request for an advance payment as a guarantee to be recruited in the police force or in order to expedite the process,” he said.