The Namibian Police have recorded at least three-suicides and one reckless driving cases in their report of crimes from the weekend.

Twenty-three-year-old Wilhelm Issaskary was found two-days ago dangling from a tree with a rope around his neck, at Omadhiya village in the Omuntele area of the Oshikoto Region.

A case of negligent driving was opened against the driver of a Toyota pickup that reversed onto a baby boy who had crawled underneath at Iihongo villange in the Oshikoto Region, at the end of last month.

The victim, seven-month-old Tulela Kakololo was admitted to the Onandjokwe Hospital and police investigation continues.

On Friday, Bonifatius Ngenokesho of Windhoek's Havana informal settlement allegedly died instantly after firing a pistol into his mouth.

He had allegedly hit another person twice with an iron bar on the head, and took his life fearing he may have killed the victim.

The victim was taken to Katutura State Hospital were he remained in a stable, but serious condition.

Police investigation continues.

At Mariental in the Hardap Region, Dennis Mouton allegedly committed suicide near Baines Medical Centre at the start of this month.