The Police have reported several incidents of rape, occurring over the weekend, countrywide.

Among them, a 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday, on suspicion of raping a 10-year-old girl.

Warrant Officer Immanuel Lazarus of the Namibian Police told the weekly police crime briefing on Sunday, that the 10-yea- old was reportedly found lying on a mattress in a house, where the accused had allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.

Warrant Officer Lazarus says the incident happened on Friday at Ongwediva, in the Oshana Region.

It is alleged to be the same minor the suspect had targeted before, in 2015, at the same location.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested on a charge of rape of a 23-year-old woman at Riverside location in Bethanie.

Warrant Officer Lazarus said the incident happened early last Tuesday morning.

Police investigations continue.