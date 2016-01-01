The Namibian Police in Windhoek are requesting assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a man, missing since Saturday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Lourens Werner, of the Montebello Complex in Avis's Andries de Wet Street in Windhoek, is missing.

He is Afrikaans speaking, 1,82m tall and of average build, with light complexion and short hair.

Werner works in Prosperita industrial area of the city.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light brown shorts, and brown sandals.

He drives a silver-coloured VW Polo with a private number plate, A-B-N-A.

All efforts of relatives to trace him since Saturday, have so far proved fruitless.

NamPol is requesting Werner himself, or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, to contact his brother, Anton Botha, or the nearest police station.

Botha's mobile number is : 081-368-26-48.